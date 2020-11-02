1/1
Evan Gurman of Middleboro passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 74. Mr. Gurman was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 16, 1946. He was the son of the late Samuel and Sarah (Fixman) Gurman. Mr. Gurman was raised and educated in Brockton. He was a 1965 graduate of Brockton High School. He enlisted in the United States army in 1968 serving his country during the Vietnam War until 1971. While serving his country he was appointed to the Brockton Police Department in 1969. Upon completion of his service he was sworn in as a Brockton Police Officer a week later. He attended school at night, earning a bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement from Stonehill College and a master's degree in Law Enforcement from Anna Marie College. He retired on April 28, 2003 after serving 32 years. He was a life member and founder of the Massachusetts Chapter 1 of the Blue Knights. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards, boating, living in Florida during the winter months, flea markets, and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was the father of John Gurman, Teresa (Teri) Aker, Susanne Gurman. Grandfather of Kaitlyn and Joshua Gurman and Jarad, Jonathan, Julie Aker. He was the brother of the late Barry Gurman and his long- time companion Beverly (Bev) Mills and her son Steven Perrault and his daughter Carley. Interment will take place immediately following his funeral service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 2, 2020.
