Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangeline Panayotopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangeline Panayotopoulos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evangeline Panayotopoulos Obituary
Evangeline (Bloutsounis) Panayotopoulos, 89, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor Healthcare. She was the wife of the late John Panayotopoulos. Born on November 12, 1930 in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Maria (Droukas) Bloutsounis. Evangeline loved gardening and spending hours at the mall and she was a great fan of WWE wrestling. She is survived by her daughter, Fotini "Faye" Rosati; her grandsons, Jason Rosati of Brockton and George English and his wife Priscilla of Plymouth; and her 5 great-grandchildren, Alex, Maria, Gianna, Alexandria and Logan. She was also the mother of the late Maria Panayotopoulos and Nicholas Panayotopoulos. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. For guest book visit WWW.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evangeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -