Evangeline (Bloutsounis) Panayotopoulos, 89, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor Healthcare. She was the wife of the late John Panayotopoulos. Born on November 12, 1930 in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Maria (Droukas) Bloutsounis. Evangeline loved gardening and spending hours at the mall and she was a great fan of WWE wrestling. She is survived by her daughter, Fotini "Faye" Rosati; her grandsons, Jason Rosati of Brockton and George English and his wife Priscilla of Plymouth; and her 5 great-grandchildren, Alex, Maria, Gianna, Alexandria and Logan. She was also the mother of the late Maria Panayotopoulos and Nicholas Panayotopoulos. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. For guest book visit WWW.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020