Evelyn R. Edlund of Easton passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Charles P. Edlund Sr., Evelyn was born to Stanley and Hattie (Coots) Richardson on June 21, 1923. Evelyn grew up in Brockton and was a 1940 graduate of Brockton High School. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 164, for many years. Evelyn was a stay-at-home-mom who raised eight children. She loved to travel but her greatest passion was spending time with her loving family. Evelyn leaves behind her children, Ronald Edlund of TX, Carl Edlund of N.H., Christina Wyss-Edlund and Carolyn Roscoe of MA, Brian Edlund of N.H., and Eric Edlund of MA and their spouses. She was also predeceased by two of her sons, Charles and John Edlund. She also leaves many grand, great and great great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. Visitation will be held at Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton on Friday, October 30, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Evelyn's name to a charity of your choice
.