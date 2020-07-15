1/1
Evelyn G. McCarthy
1942 - 2020
Evelyn G. "Dunnie" (Gately) McCarthy, 78, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. McCarthy. Born in Quincy, daughter of the late Evelyn V. (Ritchie) Connors and Edward L. Connors, she was raised and educated in Sharon and was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School. Mrs. McCarthy was a resident of Brockton for over 50 years. She worked as a secretary and office manager at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton for close to 30 years, retiring in 2007. While at Our Lady of Lourdes, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the 20th Century Catholic Club, the Prayer Shawl Ministry and was a longtime CCD teacher. After retiring, she was a volunteer at My Brother's Keeper in Easton for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Tetris, shopping and spending time with her beloved family and her friends. Mrs. McCarthy was the mother of J. Daniel McCarthy and his wife Melynda of NJ, Terri A. McCarthy and Sean P. McCarthy both of Brockton. She was the caretaker and longtime friend of Aretha Drayton of Brockton and was the sister of Esther Jennings of Walpole, Edward Connors of NH and the late Martin Gately. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steven, Alison and Kevin McCarthy and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. with mandatory masks and social distancing protocols in place. Due to Covid 19 regulations, her funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes will be private with burial to follow at Melrose Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Donations in Dunnie's memory may be made to Autism Speaks. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
JUL
17
Burial
11:45 AM
Melrose Cemetery
Funeral Mass
July 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.carol
Carol Doherty
Family
July 14, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
July 14, 2020
Dear McCarthy Family. Our deepest condolences for your loss. Your entire family is in our thoughts and our prayers. With love and sympathy, The Dunigan Family
Stefan Dunigan
Friend
July 14, 2020
May you Rest In Peace with your beloved Joe, you will be so missed by your family and friends. Your smile and kindness will forever be my memory of you.
Wishing your family the joy of all the wonderful moments you spent together, may they carry them in their hearts.
Heidi Danforth
Friend
