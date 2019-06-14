|
|
Evelyn (Booras) Kiramarios, 74, of Brockton, passed away on her 53rd wedding anniversary, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home under the care of her family and hospice, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Fr. John Kiramarios. Born May 20, 1945, in Greece, she was the daughter of the late Dionysios Booras and Demetra (Logiotatos) Booras. Evelyn was the Presbytera of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton for 27 years. In her church and community, Evelyn was there with genuine love for everyone in good times and bad. She was the Presbytera of Fr. John Kiramarios; loving mother of Anthony Kiramarios, Diana Kiramarios-Gilmore and her husband Chris and Michael Kiramarios and his wife Kelli; cherished grandmother of Joey and his wife Ari, Juliana, Jason, Jaclyn, Zoe, Christian, Eva and Tessa; great-grandmother of Wyatt John; sister of Maria Georgaklis, Harry Booras and Peter Booras. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Monday at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Iconography Fund. For guest book, please visit www.Russellpicafunerahome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on June 14, 2019