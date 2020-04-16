|
Evelyn N. (DeVito) Callanan, 89, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Ruth McLain Hospice House in Braintree on Monday, April 13, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Callanan. Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna M. (DeLuca) DeVito, she was born in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School, Class of 1948. She earned her associate's degree from Boston University. Evelyn and her husband Jim owned Callanan's Stoughton Variety for 25 years before retiring in 1997, where they made many lifelong friends. She was also a teacher's aide at the Chemung Elementary School for 6 years. Evelyn was an active member of the Stoughton Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and cooking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Evelyn was the keeper of family traditions, from handmade Christmas stockings to knitted blankets for each new "great". Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Anne M. Klim and her husband Brian of Plainville, Kathleen M. Babini and her husband Michael of Plymouth, Janice C. Byron and her husband Patrick of Stoughton and Beth A. McNamara and her husband James of Lakeville. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah Klim, Erin Lechter and her husband Josh, Nora Dolan and her husband Michael, Colleen, Sean and Mikaela Byron and Kathryn, Mary, James, Daniel and Joanna McNamara. She was the cherished great-grandmother of James, David, Evelyn, Sophia, Derek, Zoey, Giovanni, Clare and Kaylee. She was a caring step grandmother/great-grandmother to Erica, Melissa, Douglas, Lucas and Scarlet Babini. She was the cherished sister of Joseph P. DeVito and his wife Jeanne of Stoughton and the late Mary T. Martin. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family services will be held with a celebration of Evelyns life to held at a later date. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Evelyns memory may be made to the Stoughton Historical Society, PO Box 542, Stoughton, MA 02072 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Guest book and obituary www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020