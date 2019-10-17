|
Evelyn R. (Dednah) Emerson, 98, a resident of West Bridgewater for 58 years, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully at West Acres Nursing Home after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Walter H. Emerson Sr. Born in Tilton, N.H., a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Matthews) Dednah, she was raised in Tilton and was a graduate of Tilton Academy. She moved to Brockton and later to Easton after meeting her late husband Walter. Evelyn was employed as an office supervisor for King's Size Company of Brockton for 20 years. Devoted to her family she enjoyed Sunday card games and was an avid bingo player and cook. Evelyn held many fond memories of her years at Tilton Academy. Evelyn is survived by her children, Walter H. Emerson Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Easton, Audrey Daley of Raynham, Donna Brennan and her husband Joseph of Brockton and Ellen Walker of Brockton; eight grandchildren, Julie Glass and her husband Ryan, Susan Berghoff and her husband John, Robert King, Lauren Kennedy and her husband Brenden, Walter Emerson III and his companion Wendee Lincoln, Jason Emerson, Amanda Cox and her husband James and Richard Walker III; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She was the sister of the late Audrey McCabe, Gladys Gioiosa, Howard Dednah, Earl Simmons and Harold Dednah. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyns memory may be sent to American Parkinsons Association, MA Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 or visit www.apdaparkinson.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019