Evelyn Virginia (Keedwell) Iampietro of Middleboro died peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 86. Virginia was born November 22, 1932, in Middleboro, daughter of the late Eugene and Marion (Jacques) Keedwell, attended local schools and was a graduate of Massasoit Community College. A veteran, she proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Prior to retirement, Virginia worked for the United States Federal Government in the Defense Department. She was the loving mother of Julie A. Iampietro and Kim M. Iampietro, both of Middleboro, and the late Scott P. Iampietro; sister of the late Roger Keedwell, Kenneth Keedwell and Marjorie Iampietro; loving grandmother of Timothy Bryant, Nydia Jhennae, Deven Jhennae and future great-grandmother of Amelia Machado-Jhennae. She was the former wife of the late Philip C. Iampietro Jr. Funeral services on June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street) Middleboro. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning, beginning at 9 o'clock. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guest book www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 12, 2019