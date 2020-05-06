|
Evelyn (Rafferty) Walsh passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Walsh. Evie was a talented artist and graduate of the Mass. College of Art. She and Bob raised their children in Avon, and resided there for many years before retiring to Florida. She will be sadly missed by her son, Steven Walsh and his wife Tina of Georgia, and their children, Brittany Green and her husband Andy of Texas, Brandie Walsh, Patrick Allen, Ryan Allen and his wife Mary Catherine and their daughter, Isla Grace, Cody Allen and his wife Georgia and their sons, Johnny and Grayson, all of Georgia. Evie was also beloved mother to her daughter, Lynne Madden of Florida, and her sons, Christopher Madden of Florida, Bryan Desousa and his wife Julie and their daughter, Makayla and Mathew DeSousa and his wife Jamie Connolly and their children, Donovan and Maeve. Lovingly remembered by her son, Gary Walsh and his wife Kathleen, their children, Meaghan and Kevin and their grandson, Cole Robinson, all of Mass. Evie was predeceased by her sister and lifelong best friend, Joan Rogers. Services will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on May 6, 2020