Fadi Matta, 46, of Brockton, died unexpectedly March 3, 2020. Born in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Mansour and Micheline (Assaf) Matta. He had worked in automobile repair. Fadi was the beloved brother of Pierre Matta and his wife Tricia of Wellesley and Clyde Matta and his wife Vanessa of Brockton; loving uncle of Alexandra, Kyle and Grace; he also leaves his fiancee Kristen Ryan and her daughter Taylor Ryan, and an uncle and many cousins here and in Lebanon. All are welcome to his calling hours Sunday, March 8, from 1-4 p.m. with an incense service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, the service of the divine liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Maronite Church and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020