Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Maronite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fadi Matta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fadi Matta


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fadi Matta Obituary
Fadi Matta, 46, of Brockton, died unexpectedly March 3, 2020. Born in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Mansour and Micheline (Assaf) Matta. He had worked in automobile repair. Fadi was the beloved brother of Pierre Matta and his wife Tricia of Wellesley and Clyde Matta and his wife Vanessa of Brockton; loving uncle of Alexandra, Kyle and Grace; he also leaves his fiancee Kristen Ryan and her daughter Taylor Ryan, and an uncle and many cousins here and in Lebanon. All are welcome to his calling hours Sunday, March 8, from 1-4 p.m. with an incense service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, the service of the divine liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Maronite Church and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fadi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -