Fatima Maria (Bravo) Viveiros, 81, of Brockton, passed away April 28, 2019. Native of the Azores, she also resided in Toronto, Canada, Somerville, and Enfield, Conn. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and traveling to the Azores. She was the wife of the late Henry Viveiros; beloved mother of John (and Lan) of Brockton, George (and Connie) of Connecticut, Paul (and Dina) of Bellingham, and twins David and Stephen of Connecticut; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Connie Sergio of Brockton, Edwina Fredo of N. Andover, Mario Bravo of South Carolina, Lena Pedro, Stella DiRusso, Ozzie McPherson, Maria Aguiar, all of Florida, and the late Adriana Viveiros and Manny Bravo; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Thursday at 8 a.m., funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019