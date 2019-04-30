Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Fatima Viveiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fatima M. Viveiros

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fatima M. Viveiros Obituary
Fatima Maria (Bravo) Viveiros, 81, of Brockton, passed away April 28, 2019. Native of the Azores, she also resided in Toronto, Canada, Somerville, and Enfield, Conn. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and traveling to the Azores. She was the wife of the late Henry Viveiros; beloved mother of John (and Lan) of Brockton, George (and Connie) of Connecticut, Paul (and Dina) of Bellingham, and twins David and Stephen of Connecticut; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Connie Sergio of Brockton, Edwina Fredo of N. Andover, Mario Bravo of South Carolina, Lena Pedro, Stella DiRusso, Ozzie McPherson, Maria Aguiar, all of Florida, and the late Adriana Viveiros and Manny Bravo; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Thursday at 8 a.m., funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now