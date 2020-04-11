Home

Faye George Hennebury of Bridgewater, Mass., died at her daughter's home in Lebanon, Conn. on April 8, 2020, following a short illness precipitated by a brain tumor. Faye age 86, was born in Weymouth, Mass. She graduated from Weymouth High and raised her family in Weymouth. She eventually moved to Bridgewater where she worked at the University. Throughout her life Faye held a number of professional positions, but her first love was always poetry. Her poems appeared in numerous distinguished literary journals and anthologies including the Paris Review and Poetry. She authored nine books of poetry under her pen name Faye George. The complete collection of Faye George's writings is housed at the Clement C. Maxwell Library Archives and Special Collections at Bridgewater State University. Faye is survived by her long-time partner Winston Bolton, of West Bridgewater, Mass.; son Reed and wife Linda Hennebury of Fredricksburg, Va.; daughter Laurel Hennebury and wife Barbara Lederer of Lebanon, Conn.; four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Faye's life will take place in the summer. Donations may be made in her honor to Common Cause or the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020
