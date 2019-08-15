|
Fernando G. "Randy" (DeGrace) Graca, 94, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late August and Carlotta (Gonsalves) DeGrace. Fernando served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, along with 4 of his brothers who also served in the war, and later served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the V.A. Hospital as a psychiatric nursing assistant and later as a hospital police officer. Fernando went on to retire as Campus Police Chief from Bridgewater State College after 21 years there. He was a member of VFW Post 1046, where he was affectionately known as "Randy". Fernando was the beloved father of Rosemarie Gonsalves and Fernando "Freddy" Graca, both of Brockton; loving grandfather of Stanley, Keith, and Craig Gonsalves, all of Brockton, and the late Kevin Gonsalves; great-grandfather of many; brother of the late Joseph DeGrace Sr., August DeGrace, Frank DeGrace, Louis DeGrace, Mary Jardin, Rita Moniz, and Augusta Sylvia; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. He also leaves many dear extended family and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, August 19, from 9-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019