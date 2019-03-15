|
|
Florence "Babe" A. (Shaw) Jordan, age 95, of Middleborough, formerly of Carver, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Born in Whitman, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Braddock) Shaw. For many years, Florence worked as a manager for the Howard Johnson's restaurants. She loved gardening, working in the yard, and completing crossword puzzles. Florence was an avid sports fan, cheering for both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. She was fortunate to get an autograph from Ted Williams. Babe enjoyed scratching lottery tickets and collecting magnets. Florence was the devoted mother of Gary Jordan and his wife Christine of Plymouth and Beth Tarantino and Bert Savage of Plymouth; loving grandmother of Kelli Connors of Needham and Joshua Jordan of Plymouth; great-grandmother of Jordyn, Lucas and Emersyn Connors, Christian, Mia and Ava Jordan; and dear sister of the late Hazel Provonche, Dot Robbins, Larry Shaw, Forrest Shaw and Bernie Shaw. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral and interment services will be private. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made to the . For online condolences, to send flowers and directions, please visit our new web site, www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough (508) 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019