Florence M. (Fisher) Smith, 102, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Born in East Bridgewater, she was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Emma L. (Sampson) Fisher. She was a 1935 graduate of East Bridgewater High School and worked at Handy Hannah and Olson Machine. She loved gardening, playing cards, and traveling, most notably her trip to Hawaii. Florence enjoyed summers spent in Scituate at the family cabin and winters in Florida. Through her strength, love, dedication and generosity, Florence was the glue that kept her family together. She will be greatly missed. Florence was the wife of the late Joseph H. Smith; beloved sister of Frances Catrabone and Grace Theodos, both of Brockton, and the late Ruth MacRoberts, Bernice Zarella, Marion Murphy, Barbara Phillips, Frank W. Fisher Jr. and Kenneth R. Fisher; and a loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, March 20, from 9-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701, would be truly appreciated. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020