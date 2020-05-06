|
|
Florence (Davis) Snow, age 95, of Rockland, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Baypointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She died peacefully surrounded by family (outside window) and her loving caregivers at Baypointe after contracting Covid-19 (Corona virus). She was born to James and Bessie Davis on October 21, 1924 in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Flo was a 1942 Graduate of West Bridgewater Howard High School. After graduation, Flo attended the Brockton Business School. Flo was married to Russell (Rut) Snow (deceased) on May 1, 1948 and died on what would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary. Flo was one of 7 siblings. She is survived by her baby sister, Caroline J. Clark of Brockton. She is predeceased by her siblings, Lucinda Patterson of Middleboro, Gladys Young of Vallejo, CA, James Davis, Jr. of Vallejo, CA, Ralph Davis of Holbrook, and Betty Francis of Jacksonville, NC. Flo also leaves her "Godson" Paul Yau and his partner Beth Strenge, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. With much sadness, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Ann Marie Illsley from Christ Congregational Church, UCC Brockton at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Abington. To leave condolences and sympathy messages for the family, please visit www. magounbiggins.com. Memorial donations may be made to the True Heart Animal Foundation, c/o Beaufort Pet Provisions, 129 Turner Street, Beaufort, NC 28516 (a 501c3 originated by Flo's late niece, Nancy Francis-Heckman), www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-true-heart-animal-foundation, or any other in memory of Flo.
Published in The Enterprise on May 6, 2020