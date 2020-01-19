|
Fotios Pouliopoulos, 88, of Brockton, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Pelagia "Phyllis" T. (Dinopoulos) Pouliopoulos and father of James Pouliopoulos and wife Katherine of Westford and Peter Pouliopoulos and wife Mary of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; beloved grandfather of five. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020