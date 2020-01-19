Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
457 Oak St.
Brockton , MA
Fotios Pouliopoulos Obituary
Fotios Pouliopoulos, 88, of Brockton, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Pelagia "Phyllis" T. (Dinopoulos) Pouliopoulos and father of James Pouliopoulos and wife Katherine of Westford and Peter Pouliopoulos and wife Mary of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; beloved grandfather of five. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
