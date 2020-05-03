|
Francella M. McFarlane, age 80, of Brockton, died April 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was born and raised in Hope Bay, Portland Parish in Jamaica, a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Rebecca (Bedward) McFarlane. Since 1995 she had lived in Brockton. Francella had been employed in the food service industry and worked in the kitchen of Sidelines in Brockton for three years, Stonehill College for three years and Main Spring House kitchen for five years. She was also a student at the Brockton Adult Learning Center. Francella was member of the Adult Day Program at Mater Dei, her current church First Lutheran and former member at Trinity Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a friendly, helpful, caring woman with a great sense of humor. She loved to help people. Most importantly, Francella loved spending time with her family. Francella is survived by her children Emmanuel Reese and Albert Kelly Hamsley both of Jamaica, Constantine Thompson of Brockton, Oveta Crawford of Rhode Island, and Robert Thompson of Jamaica. She leaves her grandchildren Moami, Elcian, Venessa, Nezereen, Constantine Jr.,Theoenrique, Rizpa-Faith, Jude, Carlie, Noah. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Mark, Christine, Jared, Roscoe, Jasmine, Nevaeh, Fathimah, Hussain and Hassan. She is survived by her sister Violet McFarlane in Brooklyn, NY and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for immediate family members only. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Please send condolences to the family at www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020