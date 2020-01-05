|
|
Frances E. (Langton) Ferris, age 89, a resident of Brockton for over 63 years, died peacefully at her home, January 1, 2020. Born and raised in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Eileen J. (Hughes) Langton and was a graduate of St. Clement High School in Medford. For over 45 years, Fran worked in Food Services for the Brockton school department. At the time of her retirement, she was the Citywide Supervisor of the department. Fran was a longtime communicant of Christ the King Church and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Fran was a member of the Mary Cruise Kennedy Senior Center and Brockton Council on Aging. She loved spending time with family at Ocean Park, Maine. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, music, gatherings with family and friends and sharing her family heritage. Fran was the mother of the late Mark Ferris, grandmother of Shannon, sister of John Langton of Somerville and the late Joseph Langton, Aline Rogers and Mary Carlino. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Wednesday, January 8 from 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Donations in Fran's name may be made to the Animal Protection Center, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020