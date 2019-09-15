Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Frances H. Moses Obituary
Frances H. (Bibbo) Moses, age 91, of Brockton died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George Moses. Fran was born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late Nicholas and Carmella (DePasquale) Bibbo and was a lifelong resident of the city. A 1945 graduate of Brockton High School, Fran worked for many years in the telephone industry. She retired from Verizon as a fraud investigator and previously was a supervisor at New England Telephone Company. In her free time, she loved to cook, read and solve crossword puzzles. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fran was the mother of Paula McGuire and her husband Michael of Harwichport and Claudia Denelle and her husband David of Brockton She leaves five grandchildren Stephen, Brian and Christopher McGuire, Ian and Jordan Denelle and five great-grandchildren Mia, Hunter, Jacob, Mason and Jacqueline McGuire. Fran was the sister of the late Gloria Albanese, John, Dominic and Michael Bibbo. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday 9:30 - 11a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fran's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019
