|
|
Frances J. (Bunavicz) Podgurski, 87, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, The Matriarch of West Stoughton, died peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was the wife of 64 years to the late Edward B. Podgurski, who died December 12, 2018. Frances, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Bunavicz, was born and raised in Stoughton. A graduate of St. Patricks High School in Brockton, she was a cafeteria worker for Stoughton Public Schools for 21 years before retiring in 1990. She was professed into the Secular Franciscan Order on April 16, 1991 in Hyde Park. Frances was a longtime parishioner and eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Church in Stoughton and was a longtime 4H leader. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and camping in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Frances was the mother of Ann Marie Ronald and her husband Chuck of Canton, Joseph M. Podgurski and his wife Donna of West Bridgewater, John Podgurski, Matthew Podgurski and his longtime companion Cheryl and Mark Podgurski all of Stoughton and the late Edward F. Podgurski. She was the grandmother of Jacob Ronald, Hailey Marie Ronald and her longtime companion Bobby, Jesse Ronald, Jessica Pratt, Joseph Podgurski, Brian Podgurski, Jill Smith and her husband Shain, Kerri Podgurski and her longtime companion Jason and Merry Podgurski and her husband Josh. She was the sister of Carol Swift of Groton, Lois Gadry of Canton, Donald Bunavicz of Mansfield and the late Ronald Bunavicz. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Marys Cemetery, Canton. Donations in Frances' memory may be made to Stoughton Food Pantry, dba Ilse Marks Food Pantry, PO Box 812, Stoughton, MA 02072. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019