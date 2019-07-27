|
|
Frances L. (Berg) Frost, of Middleboro, passed away on July 24, 2019, at Nemasket Health Care in Middleboro. She was the loving wife of the late Edward C. Frost; daughter of the late Martha Berg Hayhurst and Maurice Berg. Frances is survived by her children, Joan F. Thomas of Lakeville, Barbara J. Thomas of Middleboro, Edward C. Frost Jr. of Taunton, Mark W. Frost and his wife Michelle of Middleboro, and James E. Frost and his wife Donna of New Bedford. She was the grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother to many grandchildren. Throughout the years, she worked for the Foxboro Company and Howard Johnsons. Frances was also a homemaker for years, raising her five children. Frances was involved in 4-H and she was a member of the Fabulous 50's. She was a member of the N. Middleboro Congregational Church, as well as a former longtime member of the Church of Our Savior in Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent Nemasket Health Care Center, 314 Marion Rd., Middleborough, MA 02346, made out to Whittier Health Network Charitable Foundation Inc. Calling hours will be held at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Sunday, July 28, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Titicut Parish Cemetery in Middleboro, Plymouth St., Middleboro. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 27, 2019