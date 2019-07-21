|
Frances R. Gonski, 105, of Brockton, passed away on July 18, 2019. She loved reading, praying, walking, puzzles and knitting. Frances was the beloved mother of Theresa and her husband Edward Schurdak of Bridgewater, N.J., and Irene and her husband Robert O'Grady of Brockton; a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother, and aunt of many. She was the wife of the late Stanley Gonski; daughter of the late Rose and Stanley Panus; sister of the late Stella Karolczyk, Loretta Zardeckas, Edward, Chester and Sophie Panus. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, July 23, from 3-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Wednesday, July 24, at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alliance Health at West Acres Patient Activity Fund or to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019