Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Macrina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Macrina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco Macrina Obituary
Francesco "Frank" Macrina, 84, of Plymouth and formerly of Brockton, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital. He was the loving husband of Rosa (Macrina) Macrina and father of MaryAnn Macrina and Anthony Macrina. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Thursday from 9 -11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -