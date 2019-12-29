|
Francesco "Frank" Macrina, 84, of Plymouth and formerly of Brockton, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital. He was the loving husband of Rosa (Macrina) Macrina and father of MaryAnn Macrina and Anthony Macrina. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Thursday from 9 -11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019