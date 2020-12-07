1/1
Francis A. Spadea
Francis A. "Frankie" "Ghee" Spadea, 74, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died of COVID-19 complications at Brockton Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lynda Willette Spadea for 50 years. Son of the late Frank and Julia (Garcea) Spadea of Brockton, Frank was born and raised in Brockton and attended Brockton Public Schools. He worked for many years as a heating supply salesman and was retired. He was a member of the Oil and Energy Service Professionals and was vice-president on the board of directors of the Boston chapter. Ghee was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to many. He loved golf, the New England Patriots and a good cigar, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially the annual trips to Disney World with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Lynda; brother John and his wife, Lori; daughter Alecia and husband Paul Cacciapuoti of Bridgewater; sons Brian and Kellie Spadea of Warren, R.I., Matthew and Christine Spadea of West Bridgewater, and Michael and Paula Spadea of Easton; grandchildren Danielle Wedge, Fred and Noah Cacciapuoti; Michael and Sarah Bissonnette; Dylan, Andrew and Julia Spadea; and Anthony Spadea; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was also the brother-in-law of Gordon and Joan Jezard of Brockton. He was also the brother of the late Joseph and Gloria Spadea, the late Richard Spadea, and Nancy and the late Domenick Spadea, all of Brockton. The family has decided that, out of an abundance of caution, a traditional wake and funeral will not be held at this time. A memorial service will be held once it is deemed safe to do so. Arrangements by Casper Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Boston. Friends and family are invited to leave a message to the family at https://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook/. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Franks name to Father Bill's Mainspring House, 54 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301.

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
