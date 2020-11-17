1/1
Francis A. Troland
Francis A. Troland, of Middleborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at home with his family, at the age of 93. He was born at home in Hyde Park. As an Army veteran, he was stationed in Washington, DC during World War II. He enjoyed reading, making puzzles, playing cards with his friends in Oak Point, and shopping on Amazon. He was the beloved husband of the late Alma (McGillivray) Troland for 61 years, and a devoted father of three children, Frances Christman and her husband Charlie of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Connie McManus and her husband Dennis of Halifax, and Richard Troland and his wife Astrid of Middleborough. He was a loving and generous grandfather of five grandchildren, and a proud great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren, including his first great-granddaughter born earlier this year. He was the brother of late James Troland and his surviving wife, Eileen of Walpole, and Robert Troland and his wife Carol of Middleborough. He is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask must be worn and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
