Francis B. McGough (USN, Ret.), 91, of Wareham, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Christina M. (OConnell) McGough. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Lorraine (Wise) McGough. Mr. McGough enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his Army service, he joined the U.S. Navy and served until his retirement in 1983 after 38 years of active duty military service. He was a Gunners Mate Petty Officer 1st Class and served on board the USS Purdy (DD-734). After his military service, Mr. McGough worked as a machinist for the Masoneilan Company in Avon. Survivors include his children, Tammy Martello of Wareham, Peggy Galvin, Steve McGough, and Kelly Galvin all of Brockton, Bonnie Turban of Jacksonville, FL, Lori Oliver of Worcester, Linda Chippinni of Carver, Harold Lee Oliver of Bridgewater, Erin Galvin of E. Bridgewater, Lindsey Chase of Palm Bay, FL, and Tonia Dinicola of Hanson; his brother, Joseph McGough of Jacksonville, FL; and 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, the late Vincent McGough and Eugene McGough, and his sister, the late Anne Peterson. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., (Rt. 28), Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Wed. from 5 - 8 p.m.. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019