Francis E. "Franny" Celidonio, of Brockton passed away suddenly on February 4, 2019, at the age of 71. Franny was retired from the Brockton Fire Dept., Alarm Division and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a longtime member of the Holbrook Sportsman's Club and an avid outdoorsman, auto enthusiast and a jack of all trades. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Frank and Elvira (Gonsalves) Celidonio. He is survived by his two sons, Eric Celidonio and his wife Meka of Hingham and Marc Celidonio and his wife Susan Dos Reis of Brockton; a sister, Terry Price of Attleboro; and a cousin, Patty Jones of Canton. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Courtney and Nicholas Celidonio of Brockton, Ana and Trey Celidonio of Hingham and Dyllan and Collin DosReis of Brockton. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, February 17, at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. followed by a life celebration at the Brockton VFW, 283 North Quincy St., Brockton. Burial is private. Donations may be made to a . For directions and obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2019