Francis E. Long, died on March 27, 2019. After a long struggle with mental illness, he choose to end his pain. Buddy (as he was known to most) was born August 10, 1961, in Brockton, Mass., to the late Rita (Harrington) and Francis E. Long. He grew up in Whitman, Mass., graduated from Southeastern VoTech in 1980, and became a member of Massachusetts Carpenters Union Local 346. In 1987 he married Theresa (Ferland) Long from Hanson and with the help of family and friends they built their own home in Ashland, N.H., and had two children. In 1999, Buddy joined a partnership with the Island Service Corporation on Lake Winnepausakee in Meredith, N.H. He worked tirelessly for his customers and fostered deep friendships along the way. He was a talented craftsman who spent much of his free time in his garage fixing, building, and refinishing furniture, cars, and boats. He loved family, friends and the great outdoors - golfing, boating, and snowmobiling, were among his favorites. Always available to help a friend in need, Buddy had a big heart and was a fun-loving, spontaneous soul and he will be deeply missed. When you see his family, please feel free to talk about him- it brings them comfort. He leaves behind his daughter, Jamie of Somerville, Mass.; son, Benjamin of Thornton, N.H.; and their mother, Theresa of Holderness, N.H.; his siblings, Janet Long, Jeanne Holmgren and her husband John, Cathy Harkins and her husband George; his in-laws, Elise, Eddie Long and his wife Nancy, Maura Donohue and her husband Craig. He was predeceased by brother John. He also leaves behind his aunt, Marion; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and close friends are invited to attend his graveside service on April 13 at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton, Mass. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. at the Mockingbird Restaurant, North Bedford St., East Bridgewater, Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019