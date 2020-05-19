|
Francis James LaBate, 86, of East Falmouth, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born in Brockton MA and went through the Brockton school system. He worked for the First National Super Market. In 1967 he joined the Army where he served for two years. When he returned, he married his wife, Sheila, celebrating their 50th anniversary on April 17, 2020. Francis loved to go out in his boat and do a little fishing, and take a ride by the ocean. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emma Gladys LaBate, his brother, Louis Jr. LaBate, sister Marie Silva, and his son, Brian LaBate and his wife Lynn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Rory LaBate and his wife Wendy of TX; his grandchildren, Zack and his wife Pricilla of AL, Nick LaBate of TX, Lea Barry of NH, Kerri and Jesse Rollinger of SC, and seven great-grandchildren. The family of Francis would like to thank the many nurses of VNA Hospice, Mary, Diane, Elaine and Tara, and a warm thanks to close family friends, Aleta Treadwell, Jessica Davidson, John and Annette Adams all of Falmouth. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2020