Francis J. Lennon
1949 - 2020
Francis J. Lennon, 71, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, after a long period of failing health at Brockton Healthcare Center. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Sylvester (George) of West Bridgewater, Rita Sangster (Jack) of Bridgewater, Joseph, Paul and Mark Lennon of Florida, nephews, Casey and Michael, nieces, Keila, Jaclyn and Kristyn. Frank loved being around family and was a great uncle and brother. Born May 24, 1949, he was predeceased by his parents, John Lennon and Eleanor (McMackin) Lennon. Frank was a former employee at Christo's, and he looked forward to the holidays and his birthday every year, which always included Christo's pizza and meeting Gigi. He loved to work on crossword puzzles and listen to music. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding medical team at Brockton Hospital and give a heartfelt thanks to BAMSI & Brockton Health Center for their care, kindness and respect given to Frank during his illness. A graveside service will be held on June 8, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. In memory of Frank please consider donating to BAMSI www.bamsi.org/in-the-community/get-involved/donate.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 6, 2020.
