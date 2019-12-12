Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Francis M. Perry Obituary
Francis M. "Frank" Perry, age 76, of Brockton, died December 9, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the devoted husband for 55 years of Carol J. (DiNatale) Perry and father of Karen Guzman and her husband Rick of Taunton, formerly of Brockton; Michael Perry and his fiancee Donna Santos of Fall River, Maryanne Fundinger and her husband Mike of Easton and Andy Biagini and his wife Patty of West Bridgewater. He also leaves ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Marie Steinbach of Dorchester, Robert Perry of Halifax and Patricia Curcio of Weymouth. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday 3-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Donations in Frank's name may be made to the Capital Improvement Fund at Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, MA 02302. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019
