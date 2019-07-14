|
|
Francis X. Donohoe of Whitman, age 56, passed away on July 10, 2019, at his home in Whitman. Frank was a loving father to his two children, Alicia and Josh Donohoe. He started his professional career as a union worker, working on phone lines, and was later promoted to a manager at Verizon for over 20 years. Frank had a passion for motorcycles and was a part of a motorcycle club. He took great pride in supporting these men that he considered his brothers. A funeral service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. For directions on online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019