Francis X. "Fran" Sullivan, age 85, of East Bridgewater, died January 10, 2020 at the Ruth McLain Hospice House in Braintree, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Wills) Sullivan, and father of Marybeth Barry and her husband Robert "Buddy" of Carver; Barbara Hughes and her husband Paul of Falmouth; Francis Sullivan Jr. and his wife Cheryl of East Bridgewater and Daniel Sullivan and his wife Lisa of East Bridgewater. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Fran was the brother of Stephen F. Sullivan of Brockton and the late John "Jack" Sullivan, Maize Johnson, Patricia Flynn, Daniel Sullivan, James "Ed" Sullivan, Theresa Savignano and Kevin Sullivan. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Please consider a donation in Frans name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and online condolences, visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020