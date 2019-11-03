Home

Frank B. Thetonia Jr.

Frank B. Thetonia Jr. Obituary
Frank B. Thetonia Jr., 87, of Taunton, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the longtime companion of Bonnie Kleinman and father of Wendy A. Bewley, Denise R. Vernaglia, Sherre B. Thetonia, Frank B. Thetonia III and the late Deborah (Otten) Werner. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019
