|
|
Frank Charles Grazewicz Jr. of Stockbridge, joined his parents in eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He leaves behind his sister, Rose Chase (George) of North Kingstown, R.I.; brother, Robert Grazewicz (Wenonah) of Cranston, R.I.; sister, Valerie Bird (Stephen) of Windsor. He also leaves niece, Erin Kirchner of Gloucester; nephew, Erik Kirchner of Somerville; and niece, Susan Webb-Trujillo (Thomas) of N. Las Vegas, Nev. He also leaves his devoted family from Commonwealth Community Services at Heaton Court in Stockbridge, Justin, Drew, Tina, Sandy, Earl, Blake, Missy, Michael, Peter, Kathy, Stella, Cassidy, Jennifer and Eileen. Born December 18, 1943, to Frank and Rose (Lorette) Grazewicz, Frank lived the early part of his life in Brockton. Frank had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. Music was his favorite pastime, and Frank had an extensive record collection, particularly his favorites - Lawrence Welk, the Beach Boys, and 1950s rockabilly. His accomplishments, often unspoken, were many; Frank was unbeatable in checkers. He was an avid swimmer, having learned both swimming and diving in the Boy Scouts. He also was an excellent bowler, and won several Special Olympics prizes in bowling. He enjoyed playing horseshoes. Frank never focused on what he couldn't do, instead choosing to focus on the things he enjoyed. He would never say he hated someone or something. He would say he "didn't care for it". He was never cruel, mean or spoke badly about anyone. People think Frank was lucky to have staff, family and friends that cared about him, but they were the lucky ones. They are better people for having Frank in their lives. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, at the Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. The service time will be announced at a later date. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Enterprise on July 16, 2019