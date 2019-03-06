|
Frank C. Pagliuca, 93, of Brockton died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor in Brockton. He was the husband of the late Anna Pagliuca and Maxine (Silva) Pagliuca. Born October 14, 1925, in Everett, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Maria Pagliuca. Frank served in World War II in the Army from 1943 to 1946, and then in the United States Coast Guard from 1949 to 1966. Frank was a member of the VFW, , and the Brotherhood of Tankers. He also volunteered at Brockton Hospital. He is survived by his children, Frank Pagliuca and his wife Jo-Ann (Carbonara) Pagliuca, and Michael Pagliuca; his grandchildren, Christopher Pagliuca and his wife Jessica (Peffers) Pagliuca, and Lauren (Pagliuca) Thibaudeau and her husband Josh Thibeaudeau; and his great-grandchildren, Cody Pagliuca, Mia Thibaudeau, and Kaylee LaFantaine, A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours will be prior to the service in the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019