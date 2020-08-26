Frank Casieri, born September 5, 1959, left this world peacefully on August 21, 2020, at the age of 60, in Pompano Beach, Fla. He was originally from Brockton, Mass., but had resided in Delray Beach, Fla., for the past 30 years. He is survived by his brother, Michael Casieri, sisters, Suzanne Tuite, Lisa Garabedian, and Regina (Johnson) Casieri, daughter, Jennifer (Casieri) Rivera, and son, Frankie Casieri Jr., his grandson, Devin Martinez, and granddaughters, Layla and Jayda Rivera, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Casieri, and his mother, Alta (Thayer) Casieri. His family feels at peace knowing he is on his way to rejoin them and he will truly be missed.



