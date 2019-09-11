|
|
Frank Grazewicz Jr., of Stockbridge, passed away on July 14, 2019. Graveside services for Frank will be held on Friday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, 99 N Cary St, Brockton, Mass. Friends and family should meet at the green maintenance shed at the back of the cemetery. A reception will follow at Tommy Doyles Sidelines Pub, 235 E Ashland St., Brockton immediately after. There will be an additional reception at the Morgan House Tavern, 33 Main St. in Lee, Mass., for Frank's Berkshire family from 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019