Frank H. Mostow of Middleborough, formerly of Sharon, and the owner of Troy Auto Repair in Boston, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Louis and Ida (Shore) Mostow, he was the beloved husband of Elinor (Kahn) Mostow; loving father of Susan Suval and her husband Gary and Debra Fasanello and her husband Jack; cherished grandfather of Elijah, Aaron, Jaemie, Rachel and Rianna. Frank had been a member of the Congregation at Temple Adath Sharon for many years having served as treasurer and on the board of directors. He was a life member of the Knights of Pythias organization and after retiring worked as a volunteer for the Middleborough Council on Aging. Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Friday, August 2, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at his late residence following the burial until 7 p.m. continuing Saturday evening and Sunday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 31, 2019