Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at his late residence
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at his late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Mostow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank H. Mostow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank H. Mostow Obituary
Frank H. Mostow of Middleborough, formerly of Sharon, and the owner of Troy Auto Repair in Boston, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Louis and Ida (Shore) Mostow, he was the beloved husband of Elinor (Kahn) Mostow; loving father of Susan Suval and her husband Gary and Debra Fasanello and her husband Jack; cherished grandfather of Elijah, Aaron, Jaemie, Rachel and Rianna. Frank had been a member of the Congregation at Temple Adath Sharon for many years having served as treasurer and on the board of directors. He was a life member of the Knights of Pythias organization and after retiring worked as a volunteer for the Middleborough Council on Aging. Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Friday, August 2, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at his late residence following the burial until 7 p.m. continuing Saturday evening and Sunday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now