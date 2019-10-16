Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Rockland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Graziano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Graziano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Graziano Obituary
Frank John Graziano, 82 years old, of Rockland passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rose Marie (Bevilacqua) Graziano, celebrating their 64 year anniversary on October 9. Frank was the devoted father of his 8 children, Anne McDonald and her husband Charlie of Rockland, Joseph and his wife Donna of Abington, Linda of Rockland, Patricia of Abington, John and his wife Christine of Pembroke, Diane MacMillian and her partner Craig MacMurray of California, Mary Wilson and her husband Christopher of Abington, and Sally Gilmartin of Abington. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Frank was the brother of Guy of Randolph and Charles (deceased) of Braintree. Frank graduated from Quincy Trade School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1958. Frank then started a contracting business restoring and painting homes called Graziano and Kling. Frank then decided to join the Abington Police Department where he was respected and admired by so many town members for 27 years. He retired as the Deputy Chief in 1997. Frank enjoyed going to the Taunton Dog Track and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed taking a trip every year with his wife Rose Marie, the love of his life. Frank's greatest joy and happiness came from spending time with his large and loving family. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland, at 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Rockland.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now