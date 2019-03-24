|
Frank J. Santoro Jr., of Brockton, passed from our good earth on March 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Alice F. Santoro for 69 years and the loving father of Christine M. Santoro, Frank J. Santoro III, and PJ Santoro and her husband, Gregory Miller. Frank was called "Papa" by his grandson, Daniel J. Riley. Frank was from a large family, he knew ten siblings, nine who predeceased him: Domenic, Antonio, William, Anthony, Leo, Matilda, James, John, and Albert; and his surviving sister Catherine. Frank was the dear brother-in-law of Gloria (Conzatti) and Donnie Pike. He was Uncle Cheach to many nieces and nephews. Frank's parents, Catarina Guerra and Francesco Santoro immigrated from Montauro, Calabria, Italy. A lifelong resident of Brockton, born July 21, 1924, Frank graduated from Brockton High School in June 1942, and entered the army March 1, 1943. Before joining the service, he worked as an elections assistant in the Quincy shipyard. Frank was introduced to Alice by Mary Hursey, Frank's cousin, on the evening before he reported for Army duty. The next time Frank and Alice met was at party for his homecoming from the service. They started dating and were inseparable from then on. Frank was a World War II Veteran. His service took him to England, France, and finally Germany where his battalion liberated several concentration camps. He received the Soldiers Medal for heroism and was honorably discharged from service on November 25, 1945. After the war, Frank returned to the Quincy shipyard and worked as a cab driver while attending Coyne Electrical School. Frank was a Master Electrician who owned and operated Capeway Electric for almost 40 years. A talented ballroom dancer, Frank competed in and won many dance contests in Boston, New York and Providence. He loved horseracing and had a prize-winning horse named after him | Che Ches Pride. Frank was an excellent cook who taught his wife and mother-in-law how to make true Italian pasta sauce. He was an avid wine maker, the fruits of his labor were affectively called "Che Che Juice". For many years Frank was an unofficial "Ambassador" of Brockton. He will be lovingly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Visiting hours at the Waitt Funeral Home, 850 Main Street, Brockton, MA are Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.waittfuneralhome.com. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in the name of Frank J. Santoro, Jr. to Childrens Museum of Easton, PO Box 417, North Easton, MA 02356. You can donate online at www.cmeaston.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019