|
|
Frank L. Hicks, 90, of Easton passed away on March 6, 2019, after a period of failing health. Frank was married to the love of his life, Blanche B. (Sears) Hicks, for 66 years. Frank was born in Brockton, raised in Easton and attended Easton schools. Frank enlisted in the Army and served with the 97th Core of Engineers in the Korean War. After discharge from the Army he returned to Easton working for John O. Dean Company, Joseph Haskell construction and Howard Porter. In 1954, Frank began his own construction business, F.L. Hicks and Sons retiring in 1992. Frank also held employment with H. Maynard Gould of Walpole and Colonial trucking of Stoughton. In addition to time he dedicated to his business, Frank and his wife also liked to entertain both family and friends. They were avid campers taking trips with other friends and family rarely missing the country fairs in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Their relaxation was also spending time at their summer home in Carver or in their backyard around the pool again with family and friends. Frank was the son of the late Melbourne and Louise (Richardson) Hicks. In addition to his late wife Blanche, Frank also had many other loves in his life as he is survived by his 5 children, Donna (Gerald) Randall, Barbara Carlson, William F. Hicks, Norman (Marie Goodwin) Hicks, David (Mary Pomeroy) Hicks; 14 grandchildren, Holly Randall Maki, Todd Randall, Shawn Raymond, Lynn Tandy, Hilary Howard, Danny and Christopher Hicks, Timothy, Matthew and Kristin Hicks and Meredith, Darren and Devin Hicks. Frank was predeceased by his grandson, William F. Hicks Jr. Frank was also the proud great-grandfather to 24 and great great-grandfather to 1. Frank was predeceased by his brothers, William Campbell Hicks, Arthur Hicks, Burton Hicks, Melbourne Hicks and his sister Louise Allen. Frank also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from near and far. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment with military honors will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Donations in Frank's memory may be sent to the Easton Firefighters Association, 48 Lothrop Street, Easton, MA 02356 or MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019