Frank Nicholas Morrow, 71, of Brockton, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Born on December 2, 1948 in Brockton, he was the son of Jacqueline (LaFratta) Morrow and the late Frank J. Morrow. Frank graduated from Brockton High School in 1966 and from Boston State College with a BS in psychology in 1971. Frank, also known as "Chi Chi," was an outstanding athlete possessing remarkable strength and agility. He was a member of the Brockton High School Varsity Track & Field Team, Varsity Football Team and Captain of the Varsity Baseball Team. While attending BHS, Frank also played Brockton Legion Baseball. After graduating high school, Frank played baseball for Miami Dade College. Later transferring to Boston State College where he discovered the sport of gymnastics and once again displayed his versatility and athleticism. Later, Frank continued his love for baseball by coaching his children's youth teams. He provided many cherished memories for his players. He was as good of a coach as he was a player. Chi Chi was a personable and compassionate man, always ready to give a compliment or to lend a helping hand. He was well read and enjoyed engaging in conversations. He loved a good cigar, listening to oldie's music, and most of all he loved his three children and family. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Frank is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Morrow of Brockton; his children, Marc J. Morrow of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.., Matthew N. Morrow of Providence, R.I., and Kathryn L. Morrow of Mashpee; his sister Michelle Farley and her husband William Farley of Easton; his brother Michael A. Morrow of Brockton; and his niece Adriana Farley Johnson of Easton. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI, visit: https://donate.nami.org/fundraiser/2755946
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020