Frank R. Leo, age 79, of Middleborough, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's and complications brought on by COVID-19, at Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. Born in Rockland, Maine, on August 25,1941, he was moved to Middleborough as a child to be raised by his late great-aunt Matilda Morgan (Leo). Frank's passions included his beloved wife, Karol, of 58 years, his job with Prudential and selling real estate from his desk at Sachem Realty, which he co-founded and owned for over 40 years. He was a tireless worker, because it was never work to him. Frank truly loved people and people truly loved him. He enjoyed his boat, fishing and long Sunday drives. Frank will forever be remembered as the nicest guy, and for his views on everything through rose colored lenses. Frank is survived by his wife, Karol Leo (Bernier); his brother, Vincent Leo and wife Nancy of Georgia; his son, Frank Richard Leo, Jr.; his son, Joseph Jay Leo; and his daughter Sherri Leo, along with their respective spouses. Frank has three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visiting hours. Family and friends are welcome to attend his funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 580 Monponsett St. (Route 58), Halifax, on Wednesday, October 28. 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Seating is limited inside the church. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
