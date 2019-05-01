|
|
Frank S. Conroy Jr., 67, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. For 41 years Frank, was the loving husband of Ethel M. (Tracey) Conroy. He is survived by his daughter, Alison M. Conroy, his grandchildren, Benjamin T. Calnan and Ella M. Calnan. Frank was born in Brockton and raised in a large and loving family. He was the son of the late Frank S. Conroy and Helen M. (Smith) Conroy. Frank was the son-in-law of Robert E Tracey and Helen J. (Brennan) Tracey. When Frank was young, he was an altar boy at St. Ann's Church. He also raised and enjoyed playing with his beloved beagles. Frank was a proud member of the Cardinal Spellman High School, Class of 1969. He later graduated from Suffolk University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. Frank was employed his entire career in the wholesale food industry. Frank began as a buyer for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. in Boston. Frank retired from his professional career as Regional Sales Manager for Reynolds Consumer Products Company after many years. In addition, to being a faithful Boston fan, Frank relished the fact that he witnessed both the Red Sox and the Patriots win their respective titles this year. Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife especially, a trip to Ireland, Italy and Alaska. He enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod, playing golf and going to the beach. He treasured time with his grandchildren, most recently travelling with them to Disney World last June. Most importantly, Frank was the heart and soul for his wife, daughter and grandchildren; he meant everything to them. He will be sadly missed. Frank is survived by his siblings, Maureen Conroy, Patricia Neagle (James) and John Conroy (Sarah). He is also survived by his in-laws, Michael Tracey (Joyce), Stephen Tracey, Maureen Martinello (Joseph), Timothy Tracey (Kate), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. thence to St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Avon. Calling hours in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Frank, to , . For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019