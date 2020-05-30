Franklin L. Cobb, 91, of Lakeville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Morton Hospital. He was husband of the late Marilyn B. (Manton) Cobb. Born in New Bedford, son of the late Walter E. and Gertrude M. (Russell) Cobb, he had lived in Lakeville for most of his life. Prior to retirement, he was a police officer for the town of Lakeville. Mr. Cobb was the former president of the Lakeville Eagles, and was a member of the Plymouth County Police Association and the Lakeville Lions Club. Survivors include 2 sons, Brian L. Cobb and his wife Cindy of Lakeville and Richard L. Cobb of Middleboro; 2 daughters, Linda S. Benoit and her husband Walter of Carver and Sandra L. Reed of Buzzards Bay; a stepdaughter, Mary Pelletier and her husband Barry of Fairhaven; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was father of the late Steven Cobb and brother of the late Walter Cobb. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02459. Private services will be held under the direction of the Kirby Funeral Home, 61 Tarkiln Hill Rd., New Bedford. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2020.