Franklin L. Cobb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin L. Cobb, 91, of Lakeville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Morton Hospital. He was husband of the late Marilyn B. (Manton) Cobb. Born in New Bedford, son of the late Walter E. and Gertrude M. (Russell) Cobb, he had lived in Lakeville for most of his life. Prior to retirement, he was a police officer for the town of Lakeville. Mr. Cobb was the former president of the Lakeville Eagles, and was a member of the Plymouth County Police Association and the Lakeville Lions Club. Survivors include 2 sons, Brian L. Cobb and his wife Cindy of Lakeville and Richard L. Cobb of Middleboro; 2 daughters, Linda S. Benoit and her husband Walter of Carver and Sandra L. Reed of Buzzards Bay; a stepdaughter, Mary Pelletier and her husband Barry of Fairhaven; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was father of the late Steven Cobb and brother of the late Walter Cobb. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02459. Private services will be held under the direction of the Kirby Funeral Home, 61 Tarkiln Hill Rd., New Bedford. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby Funeral Home
61 Tarkiln Hill Road
New Bedford, MA 02745
(508) 995-2213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
With Deepest Condolences
Kirby Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved