Fred (Ferdinand) A. Zurawel died peacefully at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Taunton, in 1924, he attended Taunton schools. In 1949, he married his wife of 59 years Dorothy E. (Dennen) Zurawel at the Immaculate Conception Church. He was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Taunton. Fred worked at Reed & Barton as a hand engraver and later as a tool maker and manager at Component Manufacturing Company in West Bridgewater. He retired from the latter in 1991, when he and his wife moved to Dover, N.H. Predeceased by his son, Gregory J. Zurawel in 2006, and by his wife, Dorothy, in 2008, Fred is survived by his daughter, Dr. Rosemary A. Zurawel and her husband Dr. Lee S. Jahnke of Dover, N.H.; by his daughter-in-law, Teresa (Thadeio) Zurawel of Dighton, Mass.; his son, Jonathan A. Zurawel and his wife Vickie (DeBois) Zurawel of North Attleboro, Mass. Additionally, he leaves three granddaughters, Sarah (Zurawel) Westberg and her husband Ken Westberg of Taunton, Mass., Dr. Maris Jahnke of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jessica Zurawel of Cranston, R.I. He also leaves behind his great-grandson, Gregory Zurawel Westberg. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, Mass., on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, 80 Bay St., Taunton. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Fred's name be made to the NHSPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019