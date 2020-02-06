|
Fred G. VanDeusen, age 85, of Brockton, died unexpectedly, February 3, 2020, at his home. Fred was the husband and true love for 57 years of the late Cynthia J. (Leonard) VanDeusen. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Frederick and Catherine (Doherty) VanDeusen. Fred was a 1952 graduate of Brockton High School and had served in the Navy in the Vietnam era. He had worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 223 in Brockton until he retired 25 years ago. Fred enjoyed fishing and boating and was known for his day long clam bakes. In recent years, he enjoyed going out to lunch with his family and spending time with them. He will be remembered as a man with a quick wit and dry sense of humor. Fred is survived by his daughters, Cathy A. VanDeusen of Weymouth and Patricia M. Williams and her husband Stephen, who was like a son to him, of Raynham; three grandchildren, Marissa A. Pitts, Shannon Chaplic and Heather Biley. He was the uncle of Robert VanDeusen and the late Joseph and David VanDeusen and the brother of the late Robert F. VanDeusen. The family would like thank the caregivers who helped take care of their mom and dad, Cathy and Chrissy from Home Instead, Laura, and dad's wonderful neighbor Jimmie. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, February 11, 3-6 p.m. with a memorial celebration at 5:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020