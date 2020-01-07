Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Chapel of Knollwood Memorial Park
319 High St.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Hartblay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Hartblay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Hartblay Obituary
Fred Hartblay, a longtime resident of West Bridgewater, passed away on January 3, 2019, after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Fred was born in Boston and grew up in Roxbury and Mattapan. He was the son of the late Nathan and Janina Paula Hartblay. Fred was a graduate of the Solomon Lewenberg Junior High School, Boston Technical High School, and Graham Junior College. Following college, he took over direction of the family business, the Hart Importing Company, for which he had worked as far back as boyhood. Fred helped to diversify the company which was a wholesaler of foods imported from Poland and other countries. A subdivision of the company, led by Fred's mother Janina, was Mrs. Harts Pierogi which produced home-made Polish pierogi of different varieties. Under Fred's leadership, the company diversified to add gourmet foods to its product line. In more recent years, Fred was employed at Buston Attitude, a transportation company. Being a part of this organization brought him great comfort and satisfaction through interaction with customers, colleagues, and management. The supportive and close family-like relations that Fred made at this company meant a great deal to Fred. He is survived by his son, Zachary Hartblay; his brother, Roman Hartblay; his nieces, Cassandra Hartblay and Amber Brammer; and his nephew, Rory Hartblay. Visiting hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., Needham, on Thursday, January 9, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral services in the Chapel of Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton, on Friday, January 10, at 11:30 a.m. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Fred, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -